Search Is On for Missing Girl Faye Marie Swetlik Last Seen Playing Outside Home

South Carolina authorities say they aren't "leaving any stone unturned" as they ramp up the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik of Cayce.



Faye was last seen playing outside of her home Monday around 3:45 p.m., The State reported, citing a police news conference.



"We're working all angles, but don't have credible information one way or another," said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. "We are exploring all possibilities"

The first grader was reported missing to police about an hour after she was last seen, prompting a massive search by 50 emergency responders near her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, Antley said.

The search efforts continued overnight, with more than 100 emergency officials looking for the missing girl, The State Reported. That number is expected to grow as the search continues Tuesday, but officials aren't currently looking for volunteers.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, Cayce officials said on Facebook. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.

An Amber Alert hasn't been issued, according the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.



Police have set up a dedicated hotline at (803)-205-4444. They are asking the public for any tips or information about Faye's disappearance, including security camera footage.

