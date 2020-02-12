This Bodybuilder Is Not Ashamed for Breastfeeding Baby Girl at Competition

A bodybuilder is opening up about the backlash she faced on social media from people criticizing a photo of her breastfeeding her baby girl while dressed for competition.



Jordan Musser, 25, was competing in the National Physique Committee Bikini Competition in Pittsburgh with her daughter Tomi in tow. A snapshot of the pair shows the tanned and toned new mom, clad in a sparking biking and matching earrings, breastfeeding her little girl.



Musser told Inside Edition she wasn't prepared for the negative reaction she got after posting the image online.



"There was a lot of women who messaged me and said, 'What you're doing is unhealthy. What you're doing is weird. I'm not sure why you'd want to do this in public. I'm not sure why you'd put your baby at risk,'" Musser said.

Musser said she was training for the competition when she found out she was pregnant. She continued to lift weights, but cut back on some of the more intense routines.



"I had to be careful, because it's recommended that you're not straining too much," Musser said.



But the bodybuilder said she still had enough time to prepare for the physique competition after Tomi was born and ended up taking home first place.



"It was about, how can I nourish my body and how can I nourish this baby's body, but still accomplish this very rare feat."