Tik Tok Star Loren Gray Has Tips for Making Hit Videos

What does the world’s biggest Tik Tok-er say you should do to be successful on the platform?

“Organic content is what people want,” advised Loren Gray at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women fashion show in New York City.

The 17-year-old has the number one Tik Tok account with more than 38 million followers.

“They don't want to see videos that are over-produced, they want to see you in the moment, or whatever's funny in the moment. I feel like anything too scripted, anything too over-thought, doesn't really work, it's just on the spot entertainment.”

Gray, who’s from Pennsylvania but now lives in Los Angeles, seems pretty humble about the incredible statistics. She was able to attend the event on a weeknight because she finished her schooling early. She was home schooled by her mom since the eighth grade.

“I'm used to being a presence on the app so it doesn't really make sense to me because I don't get it. I don't know why people follow me. Bragging rights for sure, but I don't talk about it.”

Gray said she’s felt a lot of pressure for her Tik Tok videos to perform well. She doesn’t make money from the videos themselves, but rather from sponsorships, brand deals and partnerships.

“Sometimes I don't know what to post about, I'm uninspired. It's not fun when you get to the point of planning and pressure.” Last year, was especially difficult for the teen.

“I put so much pressure on myself to make perfect videos in the same formula, I feel like now that Tik Tok has evolved into what it is, there's less of a formula, you never really know what's going to trend or what's going to get the most likes. It's just up in the air.”

These days, her biggest focus is working on her music. She’s in a recording studio from 2pm to at least 9pm daily.

“I come home, go to sleep and I do it all again.”

