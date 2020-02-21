Where is Evelyn Mae Boswell? Amber Alert Issued for Tennessee 15-Month-Old Who Has Not Been Seen for 2 Months

Tennessee authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a little girl whose disappearance wasn't reported for two months, officials said.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen the day after Christmas, relatives of the 15-month-old said. A family member contacted child welfare authorities on Tuesday, and they in turn approached the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Andy Seabolt told InsideEdition.com.

After interviewing several members of the child's extended family, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber alert Wednesday.

Tennessee Bureau of Information

The toddler's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, 21, and father, Ethan Perry, have spoken with investigators, Seabolt said Thursday. He declined to comment on what the adults said. "Obviously, if she had told us where the child was, we would go and get it."

He also said he was unaware of any accusations of abuse involving the mother, with whom the toddler was believed to be living.

Social media erupted Thursday with posters severely criticizing the mother on her Facebook page. "You're her mother! You should have been there for her!" wrote one. "WHO DOESN'T REPORT THEIR BABY MISSING FOR TWO MONTHS!!!" replied another.

Others compared the case to Florida toddler Caylee Anthony, whose 2008 disappearance was not reported by her mother, Casey Anthony, who was eventually charged with killing her child, but was acquitted at trial.

The last post on the Facebook page of Evelyn's father, who is in the U.S. Army stationed in Louisiana, read, "I'm currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can't say much more than that. If anybody knows anything please message me."

Authorities said they do not believe the parents are married.

Evelyn Mae Boswell is 15 months old. Facebook

"Obviously, we don't have any information about where the child is," Seabolt said.

Since issuing an Amber Alert Wednesday, "we received tips all night long," he said. "We've been following them up."

In September, when Evelyn was 11 months old, her mother posted on Facebook, "I'm not the best mom in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty. I can't even explain the love I feel for her, and i know she loves me too.

"Lately my lifes been really sucky but she'll come reach for me and say 'mom mom' and my heart melts and I'm reminded of her unconditional love. You can say whatever you want about me being a young mom, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel.

"My life wasnt ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up everyday and to better myself. Theres no love like the love from your child!"

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

RELATED STORIES

Missing Idaho Kids Case: Chad Daybell Calls Situation 'Legal Mess' He 'Will Be Back' From On End-Times Website

Faye Swetlik Case: What to Know About the Missing South Carolina Girl Found Dead After Disappearing from Yard

Baby Andrew Search Continues Thanks to Private Investigator