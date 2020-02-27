'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Scammed Out of Nearly $400K Through Email

How did a popular TV personality known for her sharp, sensible business skills get scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars?

Similar to many online scams, it started with an email.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran said she lost nearly $400,000 after her bookkeeper received what appeared to be a legitimate email from Corcoran's assistant approving an invoice from a company in Germany.

The bookkeeper even sent a response asking for more information, without knowing she was communicating with the scammers, before sending the money.

The scam came to light when Corcoran's team realized her last name was misspelled.

"When she showed me the emails that went back and forth with the false address, I realized immediately it's something I would have fallen for if I'd seen the emails," Corcoran said on Good Morning America.

Corcoran can't get the money back, even though she says investigators traced the scam to an email account in China.

