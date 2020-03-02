'Judge Judy' to End in 2021 After 25 Seasons. Where is Iconic TV Magistrate Headed Next?

Courtroom reality show "Judge Judy" is coming to an end after 25 years, but fans of the iconic TV magistrate won't have to wait long to see her behind the bench again.

Host Judy Sheindlin is set to reveal on Monday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the show's 25th season, ending in 2021, will be its last.

"I have had a 25-year long marriage with CBS and it's been successful," Sheindlin told DeGeneres.

The show launched in 1996 after Sheindlin was profiled on "60 Minutes," introducing America to her as a tough, no-nonsense Manhattan family court judge. Sheindlin then wrote a novel about her views on the court system and was eventually approached to host her own show.

With its lurid courtroom melodramas, "Judge Judy" took daytime TV by storm and quickly grew to become the leader in first-run syndication ratings with nearly 10 million daily viewers.

Sheindlin reportedly earns $47 million a year. Three years ago she sold her show's library of 5,200 hours to CBS for an estimated $90 million.

CBS will continue to air reruns of the show.

But Sheindlin, 77, isn't ready to hang up the gavel just yet. She said she plans to start a new show called "Judy Justice," although not until at least 2023.

