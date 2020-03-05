FBI Releases New Photos of Missing Idaho Kids From Yellowstone, Asks Public for More

The FBI has released new photos of missing children Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, from a trip to Yellowstone National Park they took with their mother and uncle just before they disappeared.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Tylee and JJ visited Yellowstone with their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her brother, Alex Cox. That trip was the last time anyone saw Tylee.

JJ was last seen at his elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, according to authorities.

Photos show Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan visited Yellowstone with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox. FBI

The FBI is now asking anyone who was at the park on Sept. 8 to submit "photos and video that may assist in the investigation" into the siblings' disappearance. Agents also shared a photo of Cox's silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck and its license plate, CPQUINT. The FBI has set up a special tips page for the case here.

The call for help comes as Lori travels to Idaho after being extradited from the Hawaii island of Kaua'i. She is being held on $5 million bail and faces two counts of felony desertion of a child, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office.

Lori has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The #FBI, @RexburgPolice are asking any visitors to @YellowstoneNPS on 9/8/19 submit multimedia that may show missing kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, their mother Lori Vallow and uncle, Alex Cox. Photos/videos can be submitted online at https://t.co/8jl2wJCAza. pic.twitter.com/LyujbanGh6 — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) March 5, 2020

Lori is due to appear in court in Rexburg on Friday before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins to have the charges against her read, online records show. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, who is not charged, has already arrived in Rexburg, EastIdahoNews.com reported. As he left Hawaii, Chad told an ABC News reporter "the kids are safe," after previously saying he couldn't comment on the case.

Lori Vallow, Alex Cox, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow traveled to the park in this truck, authorities said. FBI

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

RELATED STORIES

Mom of Missing Idaho Kids Extradited to Face Charges

Everything We Know About Missing Idaho Kids' Mom Lori Vallow Daybell

Why the Missing Idaho Kids Case Might Bring Detectives to Yellowstone National Park