Lori Vallow Daybell Has Bail Reduced, But Remains In Jail

The mother of two missing Idaho children had her bail reduced but remains in custody.

A judge granted the request of Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, to have her bail reduced from $5 million to $1 million during a hearing Friday, but she has yet to bail out of jail.

"I recognize all of the factors that have been looked at here," Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins told the court as he announced the bail reduction, explaining that the $1 million figure factors in Lori's failure to comply with a previous court order to show her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, to authorities by the Jan. 30 deadline.

"One specific thing that the court notes in setting such a high bail amount is that there is a pending court order," Eddins said. "And to my knowledge, there has been nothing set forth regarding obedience to that court order pertaining to providing the court with information on where the two children are at the Department of Health and Welfare or at the Rexburg Police Department."

Following the judge's decision, JJ's biological grandfather, Larry Woodcock, spoke with reporters outside the courthouse. He emphasized that he and his wife, Kay, just want to know where JJ and Tylee are, saying Tylee, who is not biologically related to him, was also welcome to stay with his family if she chose.

"If Lori gets free tomorrow, she's free. But tell us where the kids are. That's all I want to know. Tell us where the kids are," Woodcock said.

Lori faces two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of JJ and Tylee, who were last seen in September. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. Lori has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Lori's attorneys, Brian Webb, Mark Means and Edwina Elcox, did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

Two bail bondsman were "contacted by Daybell’s representatives, but the businesses are declining to work with her," EastIdahoNews.com reported.

If Lori does post bail, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor and stay within Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont counties. She must also promise to attend all court appearances and stay in touch with her counsel, Eddins said.

If she were to use a bail bondsman, Lori would need to pay 10 percent of the amount in cash, which is $100,000, along with any state or bondsman fees. The bail bondsman would then be liable to ensure Lori shows up for her next court date or risk being financially responsible for the whole $1 million.

Lori is next scheduled to appear in court on March 18 and March 19 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Eddins.

Lori's initial court appearance came the day after she arrived in Rexburg accompanied by law enforcement officers after being extradited from Hawaii. That same day, the FBI released new photos of Tylee and JJ from a trip to Yellowstone National Park they took with their mother and uncle just before they disappeared.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Tylee and JJ visited Yellowstone with Lori and her brother, Alex Cox. That trip was the last time anyone saw Tylee. Cox died months later on Dec. 12, and his death is currently under investigation.

JJ was last seen at his elementary school in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, according to authorities.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

