Does the Coronavirus Make You Lose Your Sense of Smell?

The most common symptoms of coronavirus — cough, fever and shortness of breath — have become widespread knowledge.

Now, there is emerging evidence among doctors that temporary "anosmia," or lost sense of smell, accompanied by "ageusia," or loss of taste, could also be a sign that you have contracted the illness and should consider self-isolating.

Several celebrities and athletes who have tested positive have already noticed the symptoms.

"One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which is a think a big sign for people who are otherwise [asymptomatic]," said actor Aaron Tveit.

Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz player who tested positive, tweeted that it was "definitely one of the symptoms."

"Haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days," he said.

On Monday, the World Health Organization told reporters they were looking into the link between the possible new symptom and COVID-19, though they noted that the potential connection is only anecdotal at this point.

