'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Interview With Drew Brees

The United States is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more cases reported there than anywhere else in the world.

Some medical experts say more than 80,000 people could die in the country, even with people adhering to social distancing. For those in the public eye, the stress is beginning to show.

"Today Show" anchor Hoda Kotb broke down on live TV Friday morning, under the emotional strain of everything going on.

She tried to hold back tears after interviewing NFL quarterback Drew Brees about his $5 million donation to help COVID-19 victims in Louisiana.

Having lived there in the 1990s, Kotb has a connection to New Orleans, which is fast becoming a coronavirus hotspot.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who is broadcasting from home, stepped in to cover Kotb while she regained her composure.

"Oh Hoda," Guthrie said. "It's a lot. I know. I'm so sorry, hon."

