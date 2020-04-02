How to Make Money From Home Amid Coronavirus

It's expected that 47 million Americans could be out of work by June in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

For many, money is tight, which is why people are looking for alternative ways to sustain themselves after losing income as a result of business shutdowns.

Inside Edition talked to "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O’Leary about the broad range of side hustles that can be done from home.

"In chaos, there's always opportunity," O'Leary said. "And the people that find that out are our entrepreneurs."

The options are limitless: teachers can work as tutors online and lawyers could be hiring people for "virtual mock trial."

Other side hustles include taking online surveys, becoming a virtual assistant and giving music lessons.

