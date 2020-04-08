Nurse's Viral Demo on Glove Safety Shows They May Offer False Sense of Security

People wearing gloves in public may feel more protected from coronavirus, but one nurse's viral video is showing them just how wrong they might be.



"I wanted to remind you of this little thing called cross-contamination," Molly Lixey says as she puts on gloves in the video.



Lixey uses a pretend shopping trip scenario and green paint to demonstrate just how fast germs can spread even while wearing gloves.



She acts like she's about to pick up items at the store, but instead dips her hand in the paint, which represents germs.



Within seconds, her hands and face become full of paint, along with a small piece of cardboard she designates as her "phone."

"There's no point in wearing gloves unless you're going to wash your hands every time you touch something," Lixey explains.

She also says most people don't know how to take off their gloves safely. The CDC recommends pinching the exterior of one glove and pulling so it ends up inside out and doesn't touch any of your skin. Then, put your clean fingers inside the other glove and flip it inside out as well. Dispose of the gloves and wash your hands.



