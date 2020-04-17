Man Mentioned in Chris Cuomo's 'Loser, Fat-Tire Biker' Radio Rant Comes Forward to Tell His Side of Story

Earlier this week, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made headlines for slamming his CNN job on his Sirius XM radio show before launching into a story about a "loser biker" who he claims yelled at him outside his home as he recovered from the coronavirus.

"I don’t want some jack–s, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls–t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said, adding that he would've told him to "go to hell" if he weren't a celebrity.

Now the cyclist, 65-year-old David Whelan is speaking out about his side of the story.

Whelan said it started when he was out on a bike ride and allegedly spotted several people at a home Cuomo is having built in the Hamptons. He stopped his bike about 100 feet away and recognized Cuomo.

"I said, 'You're supposed to be quarantining, what are you doing out?" Whelan told Inside Edition. "What are you doing with all these people? I said, 'You're not even practicing social distancing.'"

Cuomo then confronted the cyclist, according to Whelan.

"He at that point began to come closer, [saying] 'Who the hell are you? What do you know about this? What do you know about the rules?'"

Whelan said he mentioned Cuomo's brother, the Governor of New York.

"I did tell him, 'Your brother is the coronavirus czar, why aren't you following his rules?' That didn't make him happy," Whelan said. "He was coming closer and closer, very angry. He said, 'You have not seen the last of me over this. You will see me again over this.'"

Whelan said he left before Cuomo got within 40 feet of him.

In a statement, a CNN spokeswoman denied Whelan's story.

"Chris has said emphatically that this has never happened," the statement said. "Chris was following all social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask in his own backyard with his immediate family members. A complete stranger approached them from their own private driveway, in order to curse at Chris in front of his wife and children."

