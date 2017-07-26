Gator attacks homeless man taking bath in pond: 'It ate his toes'

A homeless man in Florida who was taking a bath in a retention pond had his toes chomped off by a gator, authorities said.

Frederic Iman, 68, was washing himself in a Port Charlotte when he was bitten multiple times, according to a statement from the county’s fire department.

The man somehow managed to walk to a nearby surgical center, where employees called 911. “It looks like his pants are torn,” the caller told a dispatcher, WINK-TV reported.

“It ate his toes off.”

“It ate his toes off?” the emergency operator answers.

Inman was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where he was being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

He sustained bites to his left foot, leg and groin area.

The 9-foot reptile has been seen before in the storm water treatment basin, but had not attacked anyone, residents said.

“I know that they’re in there,” Ron Theisen told the station. “I look for them. When I first walked up here, I made sure I looked around to be on the safe side because it only takes on mistake and you’re in a world of hurt.”

The creature was captured and will be killed, authorities said.

