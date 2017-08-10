Man Who Tried to Cram 6 Dates Into One Night Says He's Just 'Looking for Love'

A 28-year-old man from Washington D.C. is coming forward after he was caught red-handed coordinating dates with six different women in the same night, back-to-back.

Justin, a project manager, spoke with Inside Edition and explained his strategy.

“I’m looking for love,” he said.

This all started last week when Lisette Pylant, girl number one, went on a date with Justin at Truxton Inn.

“Towards what I guess what would have been the end of our date, his second date shows up and he introduces me to her as his friend,” Lisette told Inside Edition.

She tweeted a full thread of her experience on Twitter, narrating her night and taking her successors under her wing one-by-one, posting pictures with them and telling about their situation.

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

By girl number six, Justin realized what was happening and left the bar.

But, this isn’t Justin’s first rodeo.

He said prior to his six-date series, he met with seven women one after the other the week before.

He also mentioned that he is very specific when talking to the women he asks out, calling their outings ‘preliminary conversations,' and not dates.

"I always say, let's meet for drinks,” he said.

He said a woman will know if it is a date because she will get flowers and dinner.

However, he did confess what he did to the women was wrong.

"it was a mistake," he said.

