Mother jailed up to 5 years for brutally beating daughter who incorrectly recited Bible verses

A Pennsylvania mother who made headlines after allegations arose she brutally beat her young daughter who incorrectly recited Bible verses will serve time in prison.

Rhonda Shoffner was sentenced last week to between 2 and five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated assault of her daughter, who was younger than 13.

She will reportedlyalso serve five years of probation after she's released from prison.

Cops say Shoffner, 41, was drunk when she ordered her daughter to get on her knees in the bathroom in her and recite verses.

Shoffner allegedly slammed her daughter's head into the wall each time she made a mistake.

Shoffner choked her daughter, cutting off her airway and biting her forearm beforedigging her teethinto the girls left shoulder, police told PennLive.com.

All the while, the girl fought back and begged her mother to stop, she said.

Finally, Shoffner said: Just leave and dont ever come back.

The little girl grabbed a phone, coat and sneakers and fled.

She called her father, who drove her to the police station.