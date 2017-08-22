Young mother crushed to death after giving birth when hospital elevator malfunctions: Reports

A 25-year-old mother who had just given birth was crushed to death in a freak accident on a hospital elevator, according to reports.

Rocio Cortes Nunez, 25, had delivered a daughter via caesarian section and was being transferred to the maternity ward on a gurney when she was crushed between floors, the BBC reported.

Read: Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville will not speak with Trump 'after what he said about my child'

Firefighters in Seville, Spain, rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the woman.

[RELATED: Symptoms of solar eclipse eye damage | What to do if your flight is overbooked | Mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar, police say]

[SEE THESE? Tattoo spell check | World's craziest beach | Break-ing news: TV mistakes]

The elevator began to rise on its own as she was being removed by a porter. As the car unexpectedly rose, part of her body remained outside the elevator doors.

Trapped between floors, the mother died. Some reports said her body had been severed in two.

Her infant daughter, who was also on the stretcher, was unharmed. Nunez had two other girls, ages 5 and 4, The Independent reported.

Read: Mother dies trying to save son while tubing in creek

Her husband, Jose Gaspar, said the loss was devastating to him.

“This can’t be so,” he told ABC Sevilla. “Today it was Rocio, but tomorrow it could be someone else.”

Brother-in-law David Gaspar said the family demanded to know why the elevator appeared to malfunction.

Spanish health officials are investigating the death.

Watch: Teen boys rescue 1-year-old girl from crash that killed her mother

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.