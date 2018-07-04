12 items you'll want right now for backyard summer fun

Summer is officially here. Enjoying yourself and others is what it's all about. It can be hot, I know, but some of the most entertaining things to do happen outside. We've found some awesome items that will help to make your summer more fun -- and cool -- so start your party planning now.

1. This super fun sprinkler water ball

What is it about water that kids love? And water spraying out of a moving ball?! Heck. Yes. 🙌🏻 Expect to hear some gleeful squeals while the kids are entertained for hours (go ahead, adults -- you can get your gleeful squealing on, too. No judging here 😉). Prepare to accept your mom- or dad-of-the-year award.

2. Cornhole

Cornhole has got to be the gift that keeps on giving -- especially with these LED rings built in. It's game time any time of the day or night! Now, picture this: Wash a steak down with a cold drink and then show everyone who's boss at cornhole. Pro tip: It folds up for quick and easy storage.

3. Bumpin' Bluetooth speaker

If you're at all like me, music is a priority when you're doing, well, almost anything. And let's be honest -- you can't have a party without music! This little guy can go wherever you go. With nearly 3,000 reviews averaging almost five stars, and raves on the sound in particular, this is a sure win.

4. Foldup picnic table

Your cornhole contenders will need a place to sit while you're kicking butt and taking names. In all seriousness though, this table is ideal to put up in the yard during parties while the guests are over, and then it's super easy to fold up and store.

5. Giant Jenga

I'm not going to lie -- I kind of feel like this one is a no-brainer. It's Jenga. In an oversized form. How could this not be fun for everyone?! It will stack up to 4 feet high. And if you want to make the game a little more interesting, write out some fun dares with a Sharpie on each wooden block. If you pull one out without the stack falling over, you can deal out a dare to another player.

6. Complete sports net set

Having more than a few people over? Everything you need to play volleyball or badminton like a pro with a big group is here in this kit. It is perfect for backyard play, but also ridiculously easy to pack up and take to tailgating or camping trips.

7. This pristine gas grill

Summer equals grilling time, right? There's no need to heat up the house when you can pop outside and throw some hot dogs, fish or steaks on the grill. Plus, the gas grill is so quick, you'll have dinner ready before the kids start bugging you: "Is it ready yet? Is it ready yet?"

8. Wooden ice chest

What goes with grilling? Some nice cold beverages! 🍻 Enough said.

9. Cool misting fan

While there are so many insanely fun things to outside, it's just so hot most days! And though I'm sure those cold beverages will help, this fan will really do the trick for keeping you and your guests cool. Want to move the party to the front yard? Just pick it up and take it with you.

10. Party-perfect LED string lights

This is the perfect time of year for parties, right? Throw up a couple of sets of these around the patio, or drape them from tree to tree to porch, and create a cool, fun ambience. Plus -- bonus -- you can turn off those other lights that draw pesky bugs.

11. Bug swatter zapper

Is it wrong to think of this as a fun way of keeping the bugs away? One swat and you'll clear the area of the excess flies and mosquitoes lurking around.

12. Inflatable hot tub

I realize this is probably an unexpected one, but as someone who owns this very hot tub, I'm telling you: It is amazing, and surprisingly appropriate any time of the year. The water temperature is easily adjustable, the bubbles make you feel like you're in a spa, and it truly is so relaxing. Perk: It's easy and quick to inflate and fill with water.

