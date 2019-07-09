13 essential pool rafts you need for summer

It doesn't matter if you're spending your summer poolside or floating out on a lake for hours on end, your summer wouldn't be complete without a giant trusty raft to keep you afloat on the water.

A simple raft would do the job, but a raft shaped like an adorable bird or your favorite oversized food is way more fun. Plus, your Instagram post of you floating on a giant avocado will surely get you tons of likes.

Here are a few super fun rafts that you will absolutely need this summer.

Oh, and if you want to purchase anything from this list, click on the photo for a direct link where you can buy the item shown.

Enjoy!

We hope you love the following recommendations. Just as a heads-up, Graham Media Group may collect a small share of sales from the links provided on this page.

Avocado

The fact that the pit turns into a beach ball is hilarious.

Pineapple

This fruity inflatable is the perfect raft for a sunny day.

Poop emoji

This raft may be a little cheeky, but it sure will give everyone a laugh.

Flamingo

Take this to the lake for a perfect afternoon of soaking up the sun.

Llama

If a flamingo can be a raft, so can a llama.

Dragon

You can pretend you're Daenerys (before she burnt King's Landing to the ground) from "Game of Thrones" with this inflatable.

Bacon and eggs

Hope you like them sunny-side up!

Watermelon

Summer wouldn't be complete without a giant slice of juicy watermelon.

Pizza

With this pool raft, you'll want more than one slice.

A ring

This is necessary for any bachelorette party with a pool.

Peacock

You'll be looking just as fancy as this peacock when you're laying over it.

Margarita

We'll drink to that! Just don't forget the salt.

Cat

This raft is purr-fect for your pool or on the lake.

ClickOrlando.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.

Graham Media Group 2019