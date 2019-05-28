Lifestyle

15 graduates who completely nailed decorating their cap

These aren't your average graduation caps

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

Pexels.

It's that time of year again where college-aged seniors are graduating and entering the real world, but some students take it as one last opportunity to get creative. 

If you've been to a college graduation ceramony in the last few years, you've noticed that some grads go all out and decorate the top of their graduation cap with a funny message, sentimental words or just pure creative artistry. 

Here are 15 graduates who totally nailed decorating their graduation cap. 

1. An ode to Rihanna with this cap. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OceanZCustomArt (@oceanzcustomart) on

 

2. This graduate is done being a "poor unfortunate soul."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simone Davis (@clashing_customs_wearables) on

 

3. We've been waiting for this episode of "Friends!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Omaha Momma (@omahamomma402) on

 

4. If Kim K. can do it, so can you.  

 

5. You go, girl!  

 

6. A star is born, and so is a graduate.  

 

7. Who else is still waiting for their Hogwarts letter? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halie Hall (@halieshobbies) on

 

8. And now it's time to play the "Game of Loans."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadia Possible (@nadiapossible) on

 

9. Facts are facts.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fox Ballard (@fox_ballard) on

 

10. Cardi B would approve.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GUIDEBYSHE • TRAVEL ✈️ (@guidebyshe) on

 

11. On to bigger and better things.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Steele (@joolaieth) on

 

12. It's just like Béyonce said... 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JU〽️🅰️NJI (@_julovee) on

 

13. Does anyone ever have time for a nap? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jayandjes.inc (@jayandjes.inc) on

 

14. Same.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ◦•✿ 𝕋𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕚ℚ ✿•◦ (@tropiqcustoms) on

 

15. When you realize you have so much more school to attend.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by breanna gabriella hendrix. (@babriellah) on

Graham Media Group 2019