Crocs have a new high heel shoe and people don't know how to feel about it

While the not-so-attractive, yet totally practical Crocs haven't been insanely popular since 2005, the Colorado-based company has slowly and surely introduced different types of Crocs over the years, like flip-flops and gladiator sandals, to compete with other shoe brands. So far, it's been pretty successful.

But the internet almost lost its mind earlier this week when the company unveiled its newest shoe, a simple high heel with a strap. The shoe went viral, sold out practically overnight and has even inspired one fashion brand to get on the trend.

A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:12am PDT

Balenciaga teased these bright pink stiletto shoes that feature the eerily similar holes covered with adorable charms that the original clog Crocs are so well known for on Instagram and it has brought up some intense feelings.

Cosmopolitan wrote about the pink pumps and asked to "make it stop," while Teen Vogue called them "pretty cute." The jury is still out, but we're leaning with Teen Vogue on this one.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time that Crocs has made a high heel or that Balenciaga has made a Crocs-inspired shoe.

When the news broke that Crocs had a new high heel earlier this week, many on social media were quick to point out that Crocs has been making high heels for years and the rest of the internet is just late to the party.

These are not new. I’ve been wearing croc high heels since 2008 or 9. I’ve had arthritis that kept me from wearing real shoes since 2003, so I’m gonna be sad if these are all sold out from now on. 🤣 #Crocs pic.twitter.com/lAOqNjGTES — Amie Lamm-Griffin (@littlelammco) July 17, 2018

This isn't Balenciaga's first time at the rodeo with Crocs, either. In October 2017, the brand released a platform shoe that is designed more similarly to the classic clog. The pair of shoes looked like they came straight out of "Spice World" and could be bought for $850 because they are technically Balenciaga shoes and not Crocs. Take a look at the over-the-top shoes below.

So are you in on the ugly shoe trend? Would you purchase Crocs high heel shoes, or just stick with a classic pump? Let us know in the poll below.

