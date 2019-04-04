Curl up like your favorite Taco Bell burrito with this tortilla blanket

How many times have you enjoyed a Seven-Layer Burrito or perhaps a giant Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell while lying on the couch wrapped in a cozy blanket?

What if we told you that you could eat your burrito and be wrapped up in a tortilla blanket at the same time?

Well, dear reader, that wild fantasy can become a reality if you decide to order the tortilla blanket, which is basically a blanket that is shaped like a giant tortilla so you can wrap yourself into a human burrito.

A Twitter user named Katrina posted photos of her new tortilla blanket, showing off how easy it is to turn yourself into the human burrito that you're destined to be.

lmaoooo i just got home and this was inside a package addressed for me. amazing pic.twitter.com/kU4ByxAnA7 — katrina (@katreenawhh) March 28, 2019

The tweet went viral, racking up more than 20,000 re-tweets, with people asking, where in the world can you find this sacred blanket?

Since the photos of the blanket went viral on Twitter and Reddit, the blanket is currently sold out on the website that makes it, Zen Life. You can also find the blanket on Amazon, but of course, it's sold out there, too.

Luckily, Cosmopolitan found an Etsy shop that makes a similar-looking tortilla blanket that retails for $40.59, which is a tad cheaper than the original.

If you do happen to snag one of these coveted blankets, Insider suggests purchasing this adorable avocado-shaped pillow on Amazon so you can truly transform into your favorite Chipotle order -- extra guac and all!

