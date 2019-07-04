Easiest way to get fishing license in minutes, without leaving the lake

Maybe the Fourth of July holiday sneaked up on you, maybe you weren't sure what your plans would be, or maybe you've just been too busy to think of what you might want to do during the holiday weekend.

Regardless, if fishing might be or already is on your to-do list this weekend and you don't have your fishing license for this year, we've got some good news: You can EASILY get it on your phone within minutes -- like, even if you're already on the waters with fishing pole in hand. The digital age makes life so convenient, doesn't it?

In case you didn’t know, the state of Florida requires anyone 16 years of age or older to have licenses and permits in order to go freshwater or saltwater fishing.

Having said that, click or tap here to get started on your license. It will only take minutes and you’ll have your digital copy in hand. No waiting!

You can also get it by downloading the free Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission mobile app.

[Download from the Apple app store | Download from Google Play]

It’s worth noting that out-of-state fishing and hunting licenses are not valid in Florida.

Happy fishing!

