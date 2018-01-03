Fishermen reel in blue marlin weighing over 1,000 pounds

EXMOUTH, Australia - It's a fish tale that may be one for the record books.

A group of fishermen in Australia reeled in a blue marlin that tipped the scales at more than 1,000 pounds.

The giant catch was made New Year's Day off the coast of Exmouth.

According to Australian media, the fish had to be kept on the line, reeled onto a boat and then moved using a crane.

The fish is believed to be the largest blue marlin ever caught in Australian waters.

