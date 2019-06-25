Florida Foodie: Summer break means some kids go without food

Summer is here, and school is out. It sounds great, but for a lot of kids in Central Florida, summer vacation also means they will be missing meals.



One in every five children in Central Florida suffer from food insecurity, which refers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's measure of "lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods."



Those children often depend on school lunch programs for meals. At the end of the school year, those daily meals go away.



That's where Florida's Summer BreakSpot program steps in to help get results for those kids.



The program helps feed kids all across the state. It can also get them involved in enrichment programs, all at no cost.



To tell us more about the Summer BreakSpot program, News 6 anchor Lisa Bell and producer Thomas Mates spoke with Lekeisha Hood, the director of the Florida's Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness.

