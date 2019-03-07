Get ready to spring forward as daylight saving time begins Sunday

Yes, it's that time of year again, but are you ready?

Daylight saving time -- not daylight "savings" time as it's commonly called -- begins Sunday, which means that many U.S. residents will need to spring forward, setting clocks ahead by one hour.

The change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, so you'll "lose" an hour of sleep (unless you sleep in another hour or go to bed an hour early).

But not every state in the U.S. observes daylight saving time, including Hawaii and most of Arizona. The U.S. Department of Transportation says that under the Uniform Time Act, as amended, states can exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law.

Some states have considered doing away with changing the clocks each spring and fall. In Florida, lawmakers had approved a bill to keep DST year-round.

There may be some benefits to the time change, however. Time reports that you could use daylight saving time to help reboot sleeping habits. The DOT also says that DST is observed for reasons including saving energy, preventing traffic injuries and reducing crime.

Daylight saving time will end Nov. 3, when clocks will fall back to standard time.

