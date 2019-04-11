Gillette posts photo of plus-size model and Twitter explodes

Gillette has some folks on Twitter heated up yet again.

The company posted an ad last week of a plus-size woman wading in the ocean on a beach, and people had some deep feelings about it.

Go out there and slay the day 💪🏼 📸 Glitter + Lazers pic.twitter.com/cIc0R3JfpR — Gillette Venus (@GilletteVenus) April 3, 2019

Some applauded Gillette’s use of the model, who the company said “loves her skin no matter how the ‘rules’ say she should display it.”

On the other hand, some brought up the argument that it’s irresponsible of Gillette to post a woman of the model's size because it promotes bad health and helps no one.

[RELATED: People are threatening to boycott Gillette after new ad]

“I have several loved ones that are obese,” @CryptoNoobGirl responded. “I’m all for making ppl feel comfortable in their skin, but let's not glamorize obesity, please. It is NOT healthy. Supportive is fine. Encouragement is cruel."

Please stop. Promoting this is dangerous. Being unhealthy is not a good thing. — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 5, 2019

So where do we draw the line between body positivity and health issues ? — La_Mitad_mas_uno (@hasabeen) April 5, 2019

One man shamed the haters AND Gillette, saying both were in the wrong.

There’s no reason to be rude or unkind to someone who is obese and there is no reason @GilletteVenus should be encouraging life threatening obesity. This would also be true if they used an anorexic model. I wish the model they used well but Gillette should know better. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 6, 2019

Another Twitter user even posted a poll, asking if others thought the ad was a good or bad idea. The consensus seemed to show most people didn't agree with Gillette.

This was a... — Internet Historian (@NetHistorian) April 5, 2019

Others were just happy to see the ad and seemed to appreciate the message it sent.

I know this is just a trickle of positivity in a sea of madness, but I just wanted to say thank you for posting this. I know and love a lot of people that are big and it breaks my heart to see the abuse they endure daily. Thank you for helping to normalize love for all bodies. — JB Quik (@jb_quik) April 10, 2019

I am a fan. LOVE YOURSELF! — eddie brite (@EgbBrite4774) April 10, 2019

You are slaying sister! 😘😘😘 — Mistress Joysin (@MxJoysin) April 9, 2019

Gillette responded quickly, standing behind their tweet.

Venus is committed to representing beautiful women of all shapes, sizes, and skin types because ALL types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown. We love Anna because she lives out loud and loves her skin no matter how the “rules” say she should display it 💙 — Gillette Venus (@GilletteVenus) April 4, 2019

The model, Anna O'Brien, didn't seem to let anyone's opinions on the ad get to her.

Graham Media Group 2019