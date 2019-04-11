Lifestyle

Gillette posts photo of plus-size model and Twitter explodes

Model responds to people's posts

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group
Blogger Anna O’Brien at a 2017 event in Orange, California (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Torrid).

Gillette has some folks on Twitter heated up yet again.

The company posted an ad last week of a plus-size woman wading in the ocean on a beach, and people had some deep feelings about it.

Some applauded Gillette’s use of the model, who the company said “loves her skin no matter how the ‘rules’ say she should display it.”

On the other hand, some brought up the argument that it’s irresponsible of Gillette to post a woman of the model's size because it promotes bad health and helps no one.

“I have several loved ones that are obese,” @CryptoNoobGirl responded. “I’m all for making ppl feel comfortable in their skin, but let's not glamorize obesity, please. It is NOT healthy. Supportive is fine. Encouragement is cruel."

One man shamed the haters AND Gillette, saying both were in the wrong.

Another Twitter user even posted a poll, asking if others thought the ad was a good or bad idea. The consensus seemed to show most people didn't agree with Gillette.

Others were just happy to see the ad and seemed to appreciate the message it sent.

Gillette responded quickly, standing behind their tweet.

The model, Anna O'Brien, didn't seem to let anyone's opinions on the ad get to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So this weekend I went viral yet again because some random people didn’t like my body and had nothing better to do than to make sure everyone knew it. Normally, this would have stressed me out to no end, and I’d find myself refreshing all the things as the drama unfolded while simultaneously being distraught by the uncomfortable uncertainty these situations can create. However this weekend was different. Ironically, for most of this mess I had no clue it was actually going on. I was too busy meeting awesome people, learning about the future, filming shenanigans, and flipping people over my back. LA wasn’t just an amazing experience- it provided a unexpected shield of protection and safety from the chaos. Here’s to my TikTok fam, for doing more for me this weekend then you’ll ever know.

A post shared by Glitter (@glitterandlazers) on

 

