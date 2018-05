News 6 is delighted to announce the birth of anchor Bridgett Ellison's second child, a healthy baby boy.

Ethan John Ellison was born May 4. Mom, dad and big sister, Elise, are ecstatic to welcome Ethan John Ellison as the newest addition to their family.

Ethan is a healthy and happy baby, weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces and 21-inches long.

Please help us welcome Ethan to the world with comments below.

Ethan John Ellison

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.