Nominate your favorite teacher for a free cruise, chance to win $15K for school

If you’ve considered the best ways to say thank you to your favorite teacher, a seven-day cruise just might do the trick.

Norwegian Cruise Line wants to reward teachers who have “a passion for spreading the joy of learning” with a free seven-day cruise for two, airfare and accommodations included, and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

All you have to do is click here to nominate a teacher, explain in 250 words or less how your favorite educator is bringing joy to the classroom and upload an image of them. Then, you cast your vote.

JUST ANNOUNCED: In celebration of #NorwegianJOY, we’re giving away free cruises to educators who bring joy to their students!



Nominate and vote for your favorite teacher here: https://t.co/2W18vocM3w pic.twitter.com/ivdCz7wEZJ — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 12, 2019

It's worth mentioning that those who are nominating must be 21 years or older, so parents, if your child has a favorite teacher, you'll want to fill out the submission form for them.

The cruise line says the top 15 nominees will be the lucky winners.

Nominations will be accepted through April 12.

