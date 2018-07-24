Starbucks introduces the cheesecake Frappuccino and OMG it looks delicious

As if a Starbucks Frappuccino couldn't be any more delicious, the evil geniuses at the coffee company just unveiled their latest concoction, and let's just say that the unicorn Frap may want to step aside.

Let us introduce to you one of the greatest crossover events since "Avengers" -- where two incredible desserts come together to join sugary forces: the cheesecake Frappuccino.

The new Frappuccino comes in three yummy flavors -- mocha, caramel and blueberry cheesecake. And if you couldn't get enough of the delicious cheesecake flavors, each Frap is topped with crumbled cookies to take you over the edge.

Now, before you drop all of your responsibilities and drive to the nearest Starbucks, the new cheesecake Frappuccinos are currently only available in the UK. We know, we know -- but that's the way the cheesecake crumbles sometimes.

According to the coffee chain, the Frap also comes in a "light" version in case you're worried about the calories or dairy in the drink.

Starbucks hasn't made any official comment on if the cheesecake fraps will make their way over the pond to America, but it seems like a good time to sign some petitions, take to the streets and make sure that the tasty treat is coming stateside ASAP.

