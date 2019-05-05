Tequila, por favor! U.S. orders up tequila more than any other country, research says

Cinco de Mayo might be a big party in Mexico, but it’s certainly an occasion that Americans love to celebrate, as well.

According to research conducted by the International Wines and Spirits Record drinks market analysis, the U.S. is the world’s top market for tequila consumption.

We’re guessing Americans will back that research up this weekend by the amount of tequila that will likely be consumed on Cinco de Mayo.

In 2018, IWSR said that tequila consumption went up 8.5 % in the U.S., with 19 million 9-liter tequila cases sold.

The IWSR said it tracks sales volumes of all beer, wine and spirits across the world, adding that tequila consumption is predicted to grow 2.5% between 2018 and 2022, with the biggest gains being in the U.S., Australia, China, the United Kingdom and Russia.

So while the Cinco de Mayo celebration technically belongs to Mexico, there will be plenty of tequila flowing in the U.S., alongside our friends south of the border.

