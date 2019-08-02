This company wants you to help name its new craft beer

Have you ever thought of the PERFECT name for a beer? A brewing company and cruise line are hoping you can help them name the crafted new beer they are releasing soon.

Wynwood Brewing crafted the beer with locally sourced malts and hops in Miami, but combined it with English yeast.

The brewing company teamed up with Virgin Voyages to create the new pale ale.

According to the cruise line's Instagram account, the two wanted to bring together the top brewing traditions from both sides of the pond, using local hops and yeast but tying back to Virgin's British roots.

Full disclosure: There is no prize, unless you count knowing you were the brains behind naming a multicultural brew.

If you want to try the brew once it's released, it will be available exclusively on board Scarlet Lady.⁣⁣

