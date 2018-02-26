News 6 What You Need to Know: Bus stop crash, brush fire and Dr. Phillips fight

Here are the Central Florida happenings you need to know today. Be sure to check back with ClickOrlando.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date.

Polk County bus stop crash

Five children were struck Thursday afternoon moments after they got off their school bus in Polk County. Deputies say the driver, a former law enforcement officer, was impaired when he struck the children and then fled the scene without stopping. Click here for more information on the victims' conditions and what charges the driver faces.

Volusia County brush fire

Crews are continuing to battle a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in DeLand. State Road 44 partially reopened Friday morning, mostly to allow motorists to commute to work. For updates on containment and road closures, click here.

Heat continues

Speaking of brush fires, it's still hot and dry in Central Florida. The high in Orlando is expected to reach 95, which would tie the record set in 2011.

School scandals

A ninth-grade student at Dr. Phillips High School said she was left with bumps and bruises after a fight on campus. The girl's father wants answers since video of the altercation shows no administrators in sight. Two teachers are accused of having sex with an Ocoee High School student. In Marion County, a teacher is accused of "bullying" students over their involvement in FFA. Officials said he accused them of animal cruelty and made them question their involvement in the farming program.

Thursday, April 27

It's hot, hot, hot in Central Florida

It seems the last of the perfect weather may be over. Expect temperatures in the 90s today and into the weekend with the heat index in the triple digits. Burn bans are still in effect and the rain chances are scarce.

"13 Reasons Why"

The new Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why" has been creating a buzz since it debuted late last month, but the mature content featured in the show has some parents worried. Stone Lakes Elementary in Avalon Park wants to be ahead of the curve and address any issues before they arise, so officials sent letters home with the parents of fifth-grade students to inform them about some content featured in the series.

Angry birds

Add hawks to the long list of wildlife Floridians should be afraid of -- residents in the Whisper Oaks neighborhood in Oviedo have the scars to prove it. Territorial hawks have attacked at least two residents and they're worried children could fall prey.

School threat

A student at a Marion County high school is facing charges after he threatened to shoot up the school, officials said. No gun was found on campus. Hoax threats are becoming all too common in the region, but what many students don't understand is the serious consequences they can face for these "jokes."

Plea deal in bar shooting

A man who brought a gun to an Orlando nightclub accepted a plea deal Thursday morning and will serve five years in prison, including time served. Officers were responding to the scene to confront Kody Roach when one of them fired and fatally struck a bystander, 22-year-old Maria Godinez.

Wednesday, April 26

Juan Rosario trial

Closing arguments are expected to be delivered today in the trial of a man accused of killing her elderly neighbor and setting her home on fire. Juan Rosario, 29, is accused of first-degree murder and his case is one of the 23 Gov. Rick Scott took away from State Attorney Aramis Ayala after she announced that her office would no longer seek the death penalty.

Confederate flag in Belleview



Despite some controversy and pushback, a Confederate flag is flying in front of the Belleview City Hall for Confederate History Day. The Florida Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has been flying the flag there for the past 10 years, but this year it seems the small town is trying to distance itself from the event.

Fire weather warning

No April showers here. A fire weather warning has been issued for Lake, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties until 8 p.m. The dry and windy conditions mean fires could easily spark.

Teens attacked

Police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to kidnap a West Orange High School student as she was walking to the bus stop Tuesday morning. The 16-year-old girl was able to resist as the man tried to drag her toward his car and a bystander also stepped in to help. In a separate case, police arrested a registered sex offender accused of kidnapping a teenager from a Sanford Walmart and raping her.

