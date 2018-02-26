News 6 What You Need to Know: Deputy-involed shooting, gymnastics coach arrested

Here are the Central Florida happenings you need to know today. Be sure to check back with ClickOrlando.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

Deputy-involved shooting

A Volusia County deputy fatally shot a man who grabbed his Taser in a Deltona RaceTrac bathroom, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. The man was using drugs and became combative when deputies tried to arrest, according to authorities. Click here to listen to a 911 call from before the shooting.

Gymnastics coach arrested

A Brevard County gymnastics coach is accused of molesting one of his students, police said. Authorities said Ronald Hartsfield, 39, a coach at Viera Gymnastics, could have more victims. Click here for details on who to call in case you have information about the crime.

Unlicensed plumber exposed

A News 6 investigation exposed an unlicensed plumber who said he would do some work on a local couple's bathroom, but instead just "made a mess." The couple found Robert Hibbert on a home improvement website and thought he was qualified, not knowing about his criminal history. Read more about what Hibbert said when News 6 confronted him here.

Thursday, June 29

Central Florida storms

Nearly 60 percent of the region will see rain Thursday, mostly after 2 p.m. "We will once again be pinpointing the east coast sea breeze later in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Storms will push from east to west along I-4. Storms could be strong to severe, with the main threat being heavy rain and lightning." See the full forecast here.

Chase, crash, shootout video

The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a cross-county high-speed chase that ended in a crash, followed by a shootout. James Leroy Marker, a man accused of shooting at the Sabal Pipeline, was shot 12 times by a trooper and deputies. Watch the video here.

Trump tweets

President Donald Trump posted a pair of tweets early Thursday morning bashing the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Critics called the tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski "unacceptable and unpresidential." Click here to read the comments from Trump.

Wednesday, June 28

Death penalty dispute

Attorneys for Gov. Rick Scott and Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala were in the state Supreme Court Wednesday morning debating whether or not Scott had the authority to strip nearly two dozen first-degree murder cases from Ayala after she announced her office would no longer pursue the death penalty. Read more about the arguments that were presented here.

Fatal crash

A car was split in two during a crash in Orange County Tuesday night that left one person dead and four others injured. The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. on Semoran Boulevard and Hanging Moss Road. Click here to see pictures of the aftermath of the crash.

Drywall mistaken for cocaine

A Central Florida man said he spent three months in jail because of a mistake on the Oviedo Police Department's part. Karlos Cashe was pulled over in March and a field drug test indicated that a white substance in his car was cocaine. Cashe, a construction worker, said the substance was drywall. Three months later, a lab test confirmed the substance was not any kind of drug and Cashe was released for jail. To watch an interview with Cashe, click here.

Tuesday, June 27

Brevard brush fire

A fire sparked by lightning on Monday has burned more than 2,500 acres in Brevard County. The heavy smoke in the area forced officials to shut down Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. No homes or structures are in danger. Watch a livestream of the flames here.

Sanford double fatal shooting bodycam video

The Sanford Police Department released several hours of body camera video showing the arrest of double murder suspect Allen Cashe and the aftermath of the shooting. The footage shows Cashe in the back of a patrol car, cursing at officers and then later shows him crying while in an interrogation room. Click here to see the videos.

Monday, June 26

Philando Castile's family reaches settlement

The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, will receive a nearly $3 million settlement in his death, which means a federal wrongful death lawsuit will be avoided. Read more about the settlement here.

Port Orange drug deal gone wrong

A woman was found hiding in a closet after her boyfriend was shot during an argument with a dealer about the quality of the drugs he was buying, according to the Port Orange Police Department. The suspected drug dealer has not been arrested. Click here to read more about the crime.

