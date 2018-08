Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival).

News 6 sister station WDIV-TV in Detroit honors Aretha Franklin with an hour-long special.

You can watch the coverage live from 10-11 p.m. in the video player above.

Franklin, the legendary "Queen of Soul," died Thursday morning at the age of 76. She had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

