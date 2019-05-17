Free Comic Book Day brings a bonus 'Avengers' story at these top comic stores in Orlando

Box office and pop cultural juggernaut "Avengers: Endgame" has already smashed multiple records in its meteoric opening week — and now its second weekend will coincide with Saturday's annual Free Comic Book Day. One of the 51 comic books available completely free of charge this year is an "Avengers" story that sets up the current run of the superhero team.

But there are also plenty of comics from smaller publishers and properties, such as Noelle Stevenson's award-winning "Lumberjanes"; a comic tie-in to the hit cartoon "Bob's Burgers"; and yes, a Star Wars comic: this year, Free Comic Book Day also happens to fall on May the 4th.

With all this in mind, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book shops in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to spend this year's Free Comic Book Day.

1. Gods & Monsters

PHOTO: JESS H./YELP

Topping the list is Gods & Monsters. Located at 5421 International Drive in Florida Center, the toy store, which offers comic books and more, is the highest rated comic book spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

2. Coliseum Of Comics

Photo: webster c./Yelp

Next up is Millenia's Coliseum of Comics, situated at 4672 Millenia Plaza Way. With four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score comic books has proven to be a local favorite. You'll also find toys, figurines and more at this comic book shop

3. Living Dead Comics

Photo: george w./Yelp

Living Dead Comics, a hobby shop that offers comic books and more in Dover Shores West, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Aside from comic books and graphic novels, the shop offers figurines, toys and more. Head over to 3227 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.