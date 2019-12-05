😵 Does your face hurt?

It seems cellphones are more dangerous than we thought. Actually, I feel like I’ve been talking about how dangerous they actually are since the first time I dropped my own on my face. I’ve done it dozens of times since then and I never seem to learn. According to a recent study, I’m not the only one.

Before we talk about that, though, let me start by saying HELLO! It’s me, Bri. You do remember me, right?

🚀 Scrubs won’t stop them

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

They may set the team of smarties at SpaceX behind by a day or two, like we saw with the company’s latest mission, but they won’t stop until they launch. After a successful one Thursday morning, Christmas will be happening at the International Space Station. Learn more about the launch that sent presents to space.

🎢 Rise of Resistance’s not-so-smooth ride

Guests flee First Order Stormtroopers onboard a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

“Star Wars” fans waited months for the latest attraction to debut at Disney and once it opened, those excited fans were met with … more waiting. Bummer, huh? See why the ride was evacuated on opening day.

🇺🇸 Next steps in impeachment process

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to make a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaking of a bumpy ride, things are still looking pretty rough in Washington, especially following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Thursday morning that the House plans to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Find out what it all means and why she believes the president’s actions have “seriously violated the Constitution.”

🌬️ Baby, it’s (STILL) cold outside

.But not for long. In fact, a warmup is already on its way, and could bring a high in the mid-70s with it in time for Friday afternoon, which is cool because we’re tired of having to recycle the same chilly weather jokes in our sub-headlines. I promise we’ll get better at that. It’s just, this whole cold weather thing doesn’t happen all that often for us. Anyway, get the full forecast to see what’s on tap for your weekend.

📦 Will dance for delivery treats

An Amazon employee was delighted to receive treats while dropping off a package.

One very thoughtful woman has been leaving treats out for those who drop off packages at her home and after seeing the reaction the sweet gesture got from one Amazon delivery driver, I just might do the same. Watch the adorable moment captured by the woman’s doorbell camera and share it to spread the kindness.

⭐ Want a Baby Yoda of your own?

(Credit: Disney/Mattel)

I mean, the little green character is just so cute you can’t help but want to put him in your pocket, and that’s coming from someone who isn’t even a “Star Wars” fan and hasn’t seen “The Mandalorian.” Anyway, you can now place an order for one, just don’t plan on gifting it to anyone for Christmas, because it won’t be here in time. Find out how soon Disney plans to ship the Baby Yodas and how you can place an order.

😵 Does your face hurt?

My grandpa always asked me this when I was younger and I’d always be like, “What? No?” And he’d say, “Well, it’s killing me.” Don’t worry, that’s not what’s happening here. I’m seriously asking because it seems like more people are injuring theirs with their phones. I’m talking cuts, bruises, fractures, you name it. Who knew phones could be so dangerous? See the study that shows a spike in cellphone-linked face injuries.

