Have you received a call like this?

📱 Call threatens explosives

Officials say they’ve heard several reports of people receiving phone calls telling them explosives will be set off if they don’t visit a specific website. Pretty scary, huh? See how authorities want you to respond to the threat and share the warning to inform others.

🇺🇸 Next steps toward impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., joined at right by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, convenes the panel to hear investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Another day, another step in the impeachment process. On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee received a detailed summing up of the impeachment case against the president as Democrats continue preparing formal charges against him. Learn more about the proceedings so far and how the White House is responding to them.

😷 Holiday flu spike?

I’m typing this to you as I hear what sounds like the majority of my coworkers either sniffling, sneezing or coughing, just so you know. Worried about getting sick before the holidays? With the spike in flu numbers doctors say is possible in time for Christmas in Central Florida, I’d say that’s a pretty valid concern. Find out how many cases of the flu they’ve seen so far and what health experts recommend you do to protect yourself.

☃️ How to ruin Christmas

(Credit: Walmart)

Some not-so-cheerful holiday sweaters have Walmart apologizing and me looking at Santa much differently. Apparently, the clothing items upset some people to the point that the company had to remove them from its website. Not a fan of the sweater you see here? Just wait until you find out what the others featured. See what Walmart is saying about the sweaters and how they ended up on the company’s site.

🎄 Florida’s favorite Christmas movie

2004: Tom Hanks stars in director Robert Zemeckis' motion-capture movie adaptation of the classic book "The Polar Express."

The numbers are in and the favorite holiday movie for each state has been revealed. Can you guess which festive film got Florida’s vote? Find out if you were right and tell us whether you’re a fan of the results.

😎 80s in Orlando? I’ll allow it

You know what I am a fan of? Sunshine and blue skies nine days into the “chilly” month of December. Seriously, who else even has the option of a beach day this time of year? Is another cooldown coming, or will temps get even warmer? Check the full forecast to find out.

Do you sit near a window?

