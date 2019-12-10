Looking for extra cash?

Some extra money -- especially this time of year -- would probably come in handy for all of us.

If you need a few extra dollars, where do you look to find them? Side hustles? Lottery tickets? Good old-fashioned lemonade stand? I may be able to help with one of those -- and no, I’m not a lemonade stand expert. 🍋

First, though, we have big news out of Washington D.C.

🇺🇸 Articles of impeachment

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday morning in their latest efforts to remove him from office. The articles include charges alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read the full articles of impeachment and find out what steps are expected next.

🎥 Health warning for ‘Star Wars’ fans

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

If you’re a fan of the franchise, it’s probably not news to you that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is set to be released in just a few days, but if you plan to go see it, there’s something Disney wants you to be aware of. See the health warning Disney is issuing about the new movie.

⌚ Can your smartwatch get you in trouble?

Fitbits can be really beneficial in helping you meet your health goals, but according to one woman who says her boyfriend was being unfaithful, the activity recorded by the smartwatches may reveal more about your life than you’d like it to. Find out how she says her boyfriend’s watch showed he was cheating.

🔥 Baby, it’s hot outside

We only said that half a dozen times last week when it was cold, so it’s only fair we do the same with the return of warm weather -- plus my boss was really proud of that headline on his weather story today, so I figured I’d share his brilliant work once more. Anyway, Christmas may be a couple of weeks away, but we’re seeing near-record highs in Central Florida. How long will the heat last? Check the full forecast to find out.

🛍️ Attention last-minute holiday shoppers

FILE. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In case you missed it two sentences ago, Christmas is only two weeks ago. Celebrate Hanukkah? You have even less time to get your shopping done. With that being said, yes -- it’s down to the wire now, but that doesn’t mean you have to blow all your savings to get the perfect gifts with just days left to do it. See the list of ways you can still save money on your last-minute holiday purchases.

🍀 ‘Luckiest’ lottery stores around

Listen, I’m not saying we know where to buy all the winning tickets in town -- because I’d hit them all up before we shared that intel with you, just saying -- but a little research has revealed the most winning retailers in Central Florida. And like I said, a little (or a lot of) extra money this time of year can’t hurt. If you’re looking to get lucky, explore these maps to see what prizes have been won and where.

