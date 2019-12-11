POP QUIZ: We elect US senators for _ years?

I’m pretty sure we can all name the first president of the United States, and the year America gained its independence, but how much do you really know about the U.S. and how its government works?

Could you pass a citizenship test if you had to? Perhaps you already have? Florida high schoolers may soon have to take a similar exam their senior year if Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way.

The question at the top of today’s newsletter is one I took from a study guide for the Naturalization Test given to those hoping to become U.S. citizens. Read through the rest of today’s newsletter for the answer, courtesy of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Here’s what’s trending on ClickOrlando.com:

📝 Mandatory civics tests in Florida?

That’s the hope of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced Tuesday that he’s directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to require all high school seniors to take a civics exam that would be similar to the citizenship test immigrants must pass in order to become a naturalized citizen. Find out how soon it could be implemented and tell us whether you support the idea.

🦈 'Tis the season -- for sharks

Florida’s waters are pretty familiar with sharks, but what if I told you at least six great whites are currently hanging out off the state’s coast? Would that keep you out of the water? See where the sharks were pinged and how trackers are able to keep up with them.

🌕 12 is the lucky number

Well, it is for Thursday at least. It’s the number you’ll want to keep in mind if you want to spot a full moon at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12. Find out more about the Cold Moon and the significance of the number 12.

🌧️ Ready for changes?

If you aren’t a fan of the heat we’ve been feeling lately, you might appreciate the changes a front is bringing to Central Florida. Today’s cloudy sky and off-and-on rain are some of them. See the full forecast to find out what’s on tap for the remainder of the week.

🌯 The only thing better than Chipotle is?

Free Chipotle -- duh! For the next few days, the restaurant chain is offering codes for free burritos to the first 500 people quick enough to spot them. Read this story to find out where you can find the money-saving codes and what to do with them.

🤣 It was a Christmas miracle

Until it wasn’t. What would you do if you walked out of a gas station and found a man cleaning your windshield for you out of the kindness of his holiday cheer-filled heart? You might do what this lady did and hug the kind man -- until she realized it wasn’t her car. It was his! Watch the woman detail the hilarious encounter here.

If you’re having a bad day, just remember: You could have just hugged a stranger and realized you still have a dirty windshield. 😉

POP QUIZ ANSWER: We elect a U.S. Senator for SIX years.

How’d you do? Click here to test your knowledge with more test questions.