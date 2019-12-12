Well, that’s disturbing

I suspect that will be your response to a good portion of today’s stories.

You think you’re ready for all that?

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

Horses slaughtered in Florida

Perhaps the most disturbing story of the day comes with this warning from a Florida sheriff who says officials have seen an uptick recently in horses being slaughtered throughout the state. With that being said, keep a close eye on your animals. Find out why the sheriff thinks people are going after the horses.

Check your Christmas tree

I hate to break this to you, but if there’s something on your Christmas tree that looks like a giant walnut, it’s probably not a giant walnut. In fact, there’s a good chance it could have hundreds of praying mantis eggs inside, so you may want to move it outdoors. Read the full PSA and find out what officials recommend you do if you find one.

Santa security camera hack?

OK, this one is also really disturbing. A Tennessee couple has unplugged a Ring security camera they set up in their daughter’s room after they say someone hacked it and told the 8-year-old girl it was Santa Claus and he wanted to be her best friend. We all know the real Santa wouldn’t do that. Get the full story and find out how Ring is responding to the report.

Spider-eating frog corpse?

If I haven’t traumatized you enough this afternoon, let’s try once more. Ever see a spider-eating frog corpse? Allow me to change that. A Florida woman found the disgusting pair, made up of a dead frog that appears to be munching on a dead spider, while decorating her home for the holidays. Of course, she shared it on social media, where it seems thousands of people are having the same reaction she did. See the post that’s gone viral and what she may be planning to do with the carcasses next.

And the winner is...

For months now, NASA’s asteroid spacecraft team has been weighing four options as the potential site to which it will send the spacecraft to scoop up some prehistoric rock and bring back it to earth. Find out which location was chosen and why.

Feeling a bit unsettled?

So is the weather, apparently. More rain is falling in Central Florida and more is on the way, thanks to a couple of fronts moving across the region. Get the full forecast to find out when we could dry out again.

You go, girls

The radio broadcast for this year’s Cure Bowl game is set to be historic with an all-female team leading it. The best part of this monumental moment? News 6′s very own sports director, Jamie Seh, will be part of it. Congratulations to Jamie and the other talented women on this unique opportunity. Learn more about them and send them your well wishes ahead of the big game.

Hope you’ve all had a fantastic Friday eve. I’ll miss you guys tomorrow while I’m off celebrating my sister’s college graduation. You’ll still get your big stories from another lovely member of the ClickOrlando.com team, so keep an eye out for them. Have a wonderful weekend. :)