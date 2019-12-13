Allow me to introduce myself 👋

Hey there! My name is Adrienne Cutway and I’m here to help you start your Friday off right.

From now on, I’ll be your personal hostess as we navigate some of the weirdest headlines the Sunshine State has to offer in ClickOrlando.com’s Strange Florida newsletter.

A little about me, because I’m sure you case sooo much: I’m a Florida native, born and raised in Bradenton -- formerly the home of the world’s oldest manatee living in captivity (R.I.P. Snooty) -- who gets a kick out of a good Florida man story. I’ve been on News 6′s digital team for about three years now and during that time, I feel like I’ve seen it all.

Still, I regularly scratch my head at some of the police reports that end up in my inbox and this week was no different.

🙃 This really isn’t a good look

Rodney Davis

If there’s one thing you never want to get caught up in, it’s a sex sting. Seriously, we write about these things all the time, yet it doesn’t stop these suspects from responding to sketchy online postings that advertise questionable activity. It got even worse for one married man who showed up at a home in his birthday suit or, as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd put it, “buck naked.” For the uninitiated, there is a difference between your garden variety naked and buck naked. Let Judd explain it to you in a way only he can.

🤦‍♀️ She should know better

Mary Coker faces administrative recourse for an offensive Halloween costume that appears to show a nude body under a trench coat.

I would almost expect a sex sting suspect to show up nude, but I wouldn’t expect an administrator to wear a flasher costume to a school event and pretend to expose herself to children and adults alike. That kind of thing might be fun at a frat party or a stag night, but the salacious stunt nearly cost the Brevard County school district’s director of procurement and warehousing services her job. She won’t face jail time like the last guy, but she’s still in some hot water at work. Find out how the faux flasher will be punished.

🎄 Oh, Christmas tree

File photo - Christmas tree

The holidays are supposed to be a time to come together and celebrate our loved ones, not whack them with Christmas decorations. Police say one Florida woman was so upset, she disassembled an artificial tree and threw three separate parts of it at a man with whom she lives. What makes this story so much worse is the reason they were fighting in the first place. Get ready for an eye roll when you read how this all started.

🤶 This woman has the right idea (sort of)

Mary Katherine Backstrom

I’m going to give this mommy blogger an A for effort and a D for execution. While she was totally right to spread joy and cheer in the name of the holiday spirit, she was totally wrong to hug a complete stranger at Wawa who she thought was doing her a kind deed. To be fair though, it was an honest mistake that I can actually see myself making. If you want a good laugh, watch her explain the hilarious mix-up.

😨 Damn nature, you scary

Photos posted to Facebook show a dead spider inside the mouth of a dead frog.

Small things can be terrifying, too. I’m proof of that and so is this spider-eating frog corpse. The woman who snapped the pictures said both creatures were definitely dead, but she’s not really sure how the fatal battle went down. All she knows is that the creepy cadaver is still clinging to the side of her Myakka City abode, and that alone is enough to give me nightmares. Click here to see more photos that will ensure you’ll never have a good night’s sleep again.

