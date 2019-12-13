Get ready for a wild ride 🦅

You won’t believe this: One of our top trending stories today is about a bald eagle caught in the tentacles of an octopus. You’ll have to stay tuned to find out the result of this wild battle but don’t worry, I won’t end your workweek on a sad note.

💙 The best news you’ll read today

After waiting months for the perfect match, a 4-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare form of cancer began her life-saving stem-cell transplant today in Orlando.

We started following Chloe’s story months ago when her family was asking the public to help save their daughter. Chloe had trouble finding a bone marrow match, according to her family.

Today, she received a blood stem cell transplant that will help her body recover from the high-dose chemotherapy needed to treat her juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, also known as JMML. About one or two children out of every 1 million are diagnosed with JMML each year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Read more about her journey.

🚗 Your Christmas shopping forecast

Speaking of wild nature, have we had enough rain yet? My garden is loving it but trying to get some holiday shopping done while driving in the rain is not fun.

Fortunately for anyone else trying to finish their Christmas gift list, the rain isn’t expected to completely washout the weekend, according to the News 6 weather team. Rainstorms will continue Friday but by Sunday we’re not expecting any rain. Click here for the full weekend forecast.

🎅🏽 My favorite day of the year

Volunteers are putting the final touches to Santa’s workshop at the Salvation Army’s joy center where families will pick up their gifts on Tuesday as part of the Angel Tree program.

Angel Tree Distribution Day is seriously the best day of the year. Thousands of families and 400 seniors will receive Christmas thanks to your donations and countless volunteers. Learn how it all comes together.

🙋 Who’s ready for an action-packed week of rocket launches?

I know I am. Hold onto your hats, folks because next week we have two launches and one of them is historic for a few reasons.

First up, SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite Monday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. That launch time is still TBD. Then on Friday, ULA will launch Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an orbital flight test to the International Space Station. While the Starliner won’t carry astronauts this week, the test flight is a major step in the process to certify the spacecraft to carry humans starting next year. Click here for everything you need to know about Starliner.

✔️ Committee sends the impeachment vote to House floor

Today, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee -- 23 Democrats to 17 Republicans -- voted to approve charges against President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It was a historic vote that sends the impeachment vote to the full U.S. House.

The House is expected to approve the two articles of impeachment next week before lawmakers depart for the holidays. Here’s the latest on the impeachment proceedings.

🐙 + 🦅= 😮 Here’s the wild story I was telling you about

Canadian salmon farmers heard the cries of a bald eagle and came to find the majestic bird caught in the tentacles of a large octopus.

The group hesitated at first, wondering if they should just let nature take its course. Ultimately they chose to intervene and freed the bird from the octopus death grip. You have to see the video to believe it. As one of the rescuers said, “That was amazing!”

Have a great weekend and here’s hoping you get everything done on your to-do list!