The Weekly Newsletter: Letting all voters vote in Florida primaries

Good Sunday morning.

Did you miss your favorite newscast or didn’t look over the homepage of ClickOrlando.com? Below is a list of big stories, as well as a recap of this week’s interview on “The Weekly.”

League of Women Voters backs open primary proposal in Florida

While a lot of attention is being brought to the 2020 presidential election, many Floridians are pushing for results in next year’s legislative session. The League of Women Voters is supporting a proposal that would let all voters vote in the Florida primary. Patricia Brigham, the president of the League of Women Voters Florida chapter, told News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” that open parties are more appealing to young voters. By making Florida an open primary state, it would lead to bigger results in the 2020 presidential election.

‘Buck naked’ man among dozens arrested in Polk County sex sting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Operation Santa’s Naughty list busted 124 people, including a Walt Disney World security guard who showed up “buck naked” to the front door of a home where an undercover sex sting operation was being conducted. To see the list of arrests, click here.

Christmas crashers: Dance team sneaks into Winter Garden parade

Dozens of parade-goers were greeted with vulgar music when an uninvited Orlando dance team snuck into the route. To see the video of the incident that prompted officials to make changes to the family-friendly event, click here.

Rescuers make attempts to set manatee free from bike tire

Florida Fish and Wildlife, SeaWorld and members of the Save the Manatee Club in Volusia County all pitched in to help a manatee spotted at Blue Spring State Park on Tuesday, but crews were unable to capture the sea cow due to pollution.

News 6 uncovers ‘lucky’ lottery stores

Whether it’s a print-out or a scratch-off, everyday Floridians are buying lottery tickets hoping to win big money and become instant millionaires. News 6 recently found out which local stores sell the most winning lottery tickets. For a list of the top 10 winning stores, plus a map and other helpful guides, click here.

Winter Garden church helps pay off medical debt for 2,000 families

It’s the season of giving and relieving. The lead pastor at Mosiac Church in Winter Garden told News 6 leaders wanted to help those in need this holiday season by paying off families’ debt. To see how the church will be able to get results, click here.