Do you recognize these faces?

Authorities are searching nonstop for two children missing out of Jacksonville.

That isn’t our only big story on this busy Monday. It was a hectic weekend, so buckle up as I take you through these headlines.

🔸 Florida Amber Alert

Officials say the two children at the center of an Amber Alert, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, were last seen playing in the front yard of a Jacksonville home on Sunday. Helicopters, drones, K-9 units and other resources are being used in the search, but authorities haven’t been able to determine where the children are or if they’re with someone. Keep up with the developing story as the search continues and share it to help bring them home.

🌪️ Tornado strikes Central Florida

What a wild weekend of weather. Cleanup efforts are underway in Flagler County after officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly 20 miles during a round of storms Saturday morning. Get a look at the damage and find out how long the cleanup is expected to last.

👩‍❤️‍👩 Hallmark responds to commercial controversy

After receiving pressure from a conservative group to remove a commercial featuring a same-sex couple getting married, Hallmark decided to pull it. That decision sparked backlash from others, which led Hallmark to walk its decision back and announce its plans to air the commercials again. Of course, that also prompted opinions. Weigh in on the debate surrounding the commercials and find out how Hallmark plans to move forward after the controversy.

🚀 Big week on Space Coast

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening, kicking off a busy week on the Space Coast. Just days after Monday night’s planned launch, the Eastern Range plans to host a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner capsule for a Friday morning liftoff. Get a complete rundown of what’s planned in the space world and how you can watch the launches live.

🌤️ Big changes coming soon

I told you the weather here is wild. Just days after a tornado, temperatures in Central Florida are in the 80s. Those will be followed by a front that’s bringing a chance for storms and chillier temperatures. Find out how the weather looks for tonight’s launch and how soon you could feel the changes.

Are you guys in the holiday spirit yet? I hadn’t really been feeling all that festive this year, so I watched a bunch of holiday ads this weekend and wrote a story about my favorite ones. I think it did the trick, so if you’re in the same boat, watch these adorable and creative holiday commercials. Hopefully it helps. ☺️

