Christmas is happening, thanks to you ❤️

I’m writing to you from the happiest place on Earth, and I’m not talking about Disney World.

It’s Distribution Day here at the Joy Center, where News 6 is working with the Salvation Army and its volunteers to hand out all the gifts you and the rest of the Central Florida community donated to families in need this holiday season. Thousands of people will wake up to something special Christmas morning, thanks to you.

Here’s what’s trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🎄 Angel Tree Distribution Day

Like I said, it’s my favorite day of the year, and if you’ve been following our updates on News 6 and social media throughout the day, you should be able to see why. Get a look at the contagious smiles made possible by your generosity.

⛈️ Storms in Central Florida

We may be seeing endless smiles here at the Joy Center, but the rest of Central Florida is seeing some nasty weather. Warnings have even been issued in some areas. Check the live radar to see when storms could impact where you live. Stay safe!

🔶 Amber Alert update

Authorities are still searching for those two missing children out of Jacksonville who haven’t been seen since Sunday, but now they’re looking for someone specific in the case. Police say they want to talk to the driver of a car who was spotted playing loud children’s music. Follow all the updates in the developing story and share the kids’ photos to help spread the word.

👕 Doing the Christmas cleanout?

You may be trying to get rid of some old stuff before Santa drops in with the new, which is a great idea. But don’t just do a complete cleanout and toss everything. There are some companies that want your old clothes or electronics so badly, they’re offering you incentives to donate them. Find out which companies offer perks before you start digging.

✨ Where to see some magic

We started on a festive note, so let’s end on one. You might think you’re pretty spirited when it comes to holiday decor, but you don’t know holiday spirit until you see some of these places -- and you can before the season is over. Take our News 6 Tour of Lights using our interactive map and plan a festive evening for your family.

Stay safe in the storms this afternoon and stay up to date with all the magic you made possible for thousands of Central Florida families this Christmas by following News 6 on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll be here all day. 😊