Gas prices could spike 15 cents per gallon due to Syria conflict

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices are expected to rise across the country this week, following a U.S. airstrike in Syria.

According to a new report by AAA, drivers could see as much as a 15 cent per gallon increase at the pump in the coming days.

Experts say the conflict in Syria has sent crude prices to the highest point in more than three years.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas stands at $2.71.

In Florida, the current average is $2.62 per gallon.

