Gas prices could reach $2.75 per gallon by summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gas prices have taken a slight dip in Central Florida, but experts warn that could soon change.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the average price for regular gas in Florida is $2.72 per gallon, about one cent cheaper than last week.

The national average for regular gas is estimated to be $2.81 per gallon.

AAA predicts gas prices to reach $2.75 per gallon by the summer, but could be even higher, depending on President Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal. Experts say sanctions could eliminate 1 million barrels each day.

