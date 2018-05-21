Gas prices inch closer to $3 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. - The national average for a gallon of regular gas is inching toward the $3 mark.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the national average is $2.92 a gallon. That's 5 cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than this time last year.

Gas prices in Florida, however, are among the lowest in the nation. The current average for a gallon of regular in the Sunshine State is $2.82.

Families are expected to pay $200 more this summer for gas than last year, and $250 more than the summer of 2016, AAA estimates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.