Gas prices in Florida decline by 4 cents

Drop due to increase in crude oil inventories, officials say

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's some good news for drivers when it comes to prices at the pump: the cost to fill up is decreasing. 

According to new numbers released overnight by AAA, the price of a gallon of gas in Florida is 4 cents cheaper than this time last week. 

The state average now stands at $2.77 per gallon, down from $2.81 per gallon last week. 

However, AAA said drivers are still paying about 50 cents more per gallon for gas than last year. 

Currently, the national average is $2.84 per gallon. At the same time in 2017, drivers were paying $2.31 per gallon. 

 

