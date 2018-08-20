Gas prices in Florida decline by 4 cents

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's some good news for drivers when it comes to prices at the pump: the cost to fill up is decreasing.

According to new numbers released overnight by AAA, the price of a gallon of gas in Florida is 4 cents cheaper than this time last week.

The state average now stands at $2.77 per gallon, down from $2.81 per gallon last week.

However, AAA said drivers are still paying about 50 cents more per gallon for gas than last year.

Currently, the national average is $2.84 per gallon. At the same time in 2017, drivers were paying $2.31 per gallon.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.